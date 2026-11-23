Nembhard produced 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Knicks.

Nembhard continued to handle significant ball-handling responsibilities for Indiana, producing eight assists while contributing 16 points. However, his six turnovers were costly and diminished an otherwise useful fantasy performance. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) unavailable, Nembhard's opportunities to facilitate the offense remain substantial, making his assist production an important component of his fantasy value. He has also scored in double digits in five appearances in a row, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in that stretch dating back to Nov. 9.