Nembhard ended Friday's 133-131 win over the Suns with 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Nembhard recorded eight assists for the second straight game and has registered five-plus dimes in seven of his last eight games. He's taken on a distributor role as of late with Tyrese Haliburton continuing to be sidelined with a hamstring strain. Nembhard has started in seven of his last eight appearances and has averaged 12.9 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes per game across that span.