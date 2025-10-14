Nembhard ended Monday's 124-108 preseason loss to the Spurs with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes.

After sitting out Saturday's preseason win over the Thunder, Nembhard returned to action and tied the game-high mark in assists. He was also one of five Indiana players to score in double figures. With Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) sidelined for the entire season, Nembhard is expected to take on increased playmaking duties. Over 65 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, he averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 28.9 minutes per contest.