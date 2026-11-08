Nembhard provided nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and one rebound across 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to Denver.

Nembhard was efficient from downtown but attempted fewer than 10 shots for just the second time this season, finishing with a season-low scoring total. The 26-year-old guard was still productive as a playmaker, matching the game-high mark in assists. Over his last five appearances, Nembhard has averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 33.8 minutes per contest. He should continue to see expanded playmaking duties in Tyrese Haliburton's (hamstring) stead.