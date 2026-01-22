Nembhard chipped in nine points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Celtics.

Nembhard scored in single digits for just the fifth time in 35 games this season in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. The 26-year-old guard's shot was off, failing to make a triple for the fourth time and shooting below 30 percent from the field for only the sixth time. The Gonzaga product still led the way with a game-high nine assists, his ninth such performance this season and matching his career high from the 2022-2023 season, as he has taken on a larger playmaking role in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles). In nine outings this month, Nembhard is averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals over 33 minutes per game.