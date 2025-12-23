Nembhard supplied 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-95 loss to the Celtics.

Nembhard bounced back in the scoring column Monday after being held to seven points Saturday against the Pelicans. He also found a way to make an impact as a distributor, leading the Pacers in assists. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about Nembhard's two uncharacteristic offensive performances within the last week, as he'll continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce across the board.