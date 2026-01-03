Nembhard logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 123-113 loss to the Spurs.

Nembhard led the Pacers in assists Friday and finished second on the team in scoring and rebounds behind Pascal Siakam (23 points and nine rebounds). Nembhard has logged at least six dimes in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.