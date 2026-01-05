Nembhard contributed 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to Orlando.

The double-double was his third of the season and it was the first time since Dec. 22 that Nembhard has scored at least 20 points -- although the fourth-year guard scored in double digits in every contest in between. During that eight-game stretch, Nembhard is averaging 17.0 points, 7.9 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals.