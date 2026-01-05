Nembhard contributed 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to Orlando.

Nembhard recorded his third double-double of the season and scored at least 20 points for the first time since Dec. 22 -- although the fourth-year guard had scored in double digits in every contest in between. During that eight-game stretch, Nembhard is averaging 17.0 points, 7.9 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals per tilt.