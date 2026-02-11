Nembhard had 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime victory over the Knicks.

Nembhard recorded his eighth double-double of the season, helping the Pacers to an improbable victory. While it does appear as though Indiana will shift gears at some point, for now, Nembhard's role appears relatively secure. In six appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers, good enough for top-80 value. Assuming his playing time reduces at some point before the season is done, managers could certainly explore trade options sooner rather than later.