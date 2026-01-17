Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win over the Pelicans.
After shooting 37.5 percent from the field across his previous two outings, Nembhard bounced back and finished as Indiana's third-leading scorer Friday. The 26-year-old point guard also dished out a game-high 10 assists en route to his third double-double in seven appearances this month. He has averaged 18.4 points, 8.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 32.6 minutes per tilt in January.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Good to go Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Paces Indiana in win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Upgraded to available•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Trending in right direction•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable to face Miami•