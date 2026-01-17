Nembhard logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win over the Pelicans.

After shooting 37.5 percent from the field across his previous two outings, Nembhard bounced back and finished as Indiana's third-leading scorer Friday. The 26-year-old point guard also dished out a game-high 10 assists en route to his third double-double in seven appearances this month. He has averaged 18.4 points, 8.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 32.6 minutes per tilt in January.