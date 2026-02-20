Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Doubtful for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (back) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Washington.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it's not a surprise to see the team looking to rest Nembhard. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable, and Kam Jones (back) is too, so the team could be very shorthanded in the backcourt.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Rough night Thursday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Removed from injury report•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Idle Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Absent from injury report•