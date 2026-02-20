default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Nembhard (back) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Washington.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it's not a surprise to see the team looking to rest Nembhard. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable, and Kam Jones (back) is too, so the team could be very shorthanded in the backcourt.

More News