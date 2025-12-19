Nembhard amassed 31 points (12-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to New York.

Nembhard put together one of the best scoring nights of his career Thursday night against the Knicks, posting his second 30-point game this season and fourth of his career. The 25-year-old guard bounced back with one of his most efficient performances as a scorer after shooting just 3-14 from the field in his most recent game against the Wizards on Sunday. The Gonzaga product remains a strong fantasy asset, averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from three across 33.2 minutes over his last 11 games.