Nembhard (neck) tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Nembhard made his preseason debut Friday after missing the last three contests with neck soreness. The second-year guard played the most minutes of any Pacers bench player. Nembhard is expected to receive a bench role this season after starting in 63 of his 75 appearances as a rookie.