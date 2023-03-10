Nembhard recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 134-125 overtime win over the Rockets.

Nembhard had his best game in almost two months, scoring in double digits for just the second time in his past 11 games. After busting out in early December, Nembhard has struggled to produce at a consistent level despite retaining a spot in the starting lineup. He is well outside the top 250 over the past month, making him an afterthought in most fantasy formats.