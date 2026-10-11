Nembhard finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and three assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-117 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Nembhard delivered an efficient shooting performance, and the coaching staff closely monitored his playing time, as it did for each projected starter. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about the playing time limitations or limited contributions. Nembhard is set to open the season as the starting shooting guard next to Tyrese Haliburton in the Pacers' backcourt.