Nembhard finished Saturday's 121-115 win over the Pistons with 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes.

Though he struggled to find his shooting touch Saturday, Nembhard thrived as the Pacers' lead playmaker in the absences of Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and T.J. McConnell (back). The eight assists were Nembhard's most since Feb. 10, and he turned the ball over just twice despite taking on a 23.4 percent usage rate. With head coach Rick Carlisle already ruling out Haliburton and McConnell for Monday's rematch with Detroit, Nembhard should make for a strong streaming option for assists and to a lesser degree, steals, for at least one more game.