Nembhard contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Nembhard had started on the wing in the Pacers' previous two games, but he moved over to point guard Sunday in place of Tyrese Haliburton (groin), who is set to remain out through Monday's game at Golden State. Though the Pacers were on the losing end of the front end of the back-to-back set, Nembhard excelled as a distributor and shot efficiently from the field. Nembhard should be a valuable streaming option while Haliburton is out, though he could lose out on some ball-handling responsibilities if T.J. McConnell (illness) is able to return for Monday's contest.