Nembhard won't return to Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a sore right knee. He finished with eight points (4-5 FG), two assists, one steal and one block in 14 minutes.

Nembhard had a scary fall on a fast-break attempt and had to be carried to the locker room. He was in obvious pain and is likely to be evaluated further. If Nembhard is out for Saturday's In-Season Tournament finale in Las Vegas, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin would likely serve as the Pacers' lead guards off the bench.