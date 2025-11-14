Nembhard finished with 21 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-98 loss to the Suns.

Nembhard struggled to find the bottom of the net from the field. However, he managed to lead the Pacers in scoring by getting to the charity stripe with ease and tied his season high in assists. He's now put up 20-plus points in three of his last four games since returning from a shoulder strain, though he may need to shoulder a larger workload going forward after Aaron Nesmith went down with a knee injury during Thursday's action.