Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Flirts with double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard finished with 21 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-98 loss to the Suns.
Nembhard struggled to find the bottom of the net from the field. However, he managed to lead the Pacers in scoring by getting to the charity stripe with ease and tied his season high in assists. He's now put up 20-plus points in three of his last four games since returning from a shoulder strain, though he may need to shoulder a larger workload going forward after Aaron Nesmith went down with a knee injury during Thursday's action.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Posts 25 points in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Leading scorer in Sunday's rout•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Drops 22 points in return•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Available to play•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Out again Wednesday•