Nembhard is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Nemhard will draw his first start of the 2022-23 campaign with Aaron Nesmith (foot) and Chris Duarte (ankle) out of commission. He'll start alongside Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith and Myles Turner. Nembhard hasn't scored in double figures since his regular-season debut Oct. 21 agains the Spurs, as he's averaged 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in seven games since.
