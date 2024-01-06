Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics.
Nembhard is in danger of missing his third straight game due to a mid-back sprain. More clarity on his status should come once he starts testing things out during pregame. If he cannot play, T.J. McConnell would presumably continue operating as the primary backup to Tyrese Haliburton at point guard.
