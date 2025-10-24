Nembhard won't return for the second half of Thursday's game against the Thunder due to left shoulder soreness, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports. He'll finish the game with four points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and four assists in 17 minutes.

Nembhard wasn't spotted on the bench to begin the third quarter, and it was reported shortly after that he won't return to Thursday's matchup. Ben Sheppard started the second half in Nembhard's absence and should be in line for an uptick in opportunities down the stretch.