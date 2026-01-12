Nembhard (back) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Nembhard will shake off his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness for a second straight game. The 25-year-old point guard has recorded a double-double in two of his four appearances so far this month, during which he has averaged 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. He has shot 55.6 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc over that span.