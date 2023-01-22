Nembhard (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Nembhard will play through an illness and should continue taking on extra playmaking responsibilities with Tyrese Haliburton (knee, elbow) out. Over the past five games, Nembhard is averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.6 minutes.
