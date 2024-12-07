Nembhard (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Nembhard was held out of Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left knee injury management, but he will return for Friday's contest. The 24-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals over 17.0 minutes over his last two outings.
