Nembhard registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's 125-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Nembhard delivered an excellent playmaking performance, recording 12 assists while committing just three turnovers. His scoring output remained modest, but his heavy workload and double-digit assists supported his fantasy value. Nembhard continues to offer considerable upside as a facilitator, particularly in category formats, although his limited scoring volume can restrict his overall ceiling. But until Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) returns, Nembhard should be the Pacers' go-to playmaking option, which helps explain his 8.5 assists per game over his last six appearances.