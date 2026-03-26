Nembhard produced 14 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and 19 assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

Nembhard ran the offense to perfection, setting a career high in assists and becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to record 19 dimes, joining Tyrese Haliburton, Jamaal Tinsley, Mark Jackson and Jalen Rose. He paired that with just two turnovers and a plus-4 differential in the narrow loss.