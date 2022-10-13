Nembhard scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3 Pt, 1-1FT) with nine assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Nembhard came alive in the fourth, going 5-of-7 from the field with two three pointers after shooting just 1-of-5 for the first three quarters. He was instrumental in helping the Pacers come from behind and secure a lead to finish out the game. After blocking a driving layup attempt from Jalen Brunson with 1:41 left in the third, Nembhard handed out two assists and also grabbed a steal as the Pacers finished the quarter on a 7-0 run. His five turnovers were the only blemish on an otherwise-solid night for the Pacers guard.