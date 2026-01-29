Nembhard finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 win over the Bulls.

Nembhard has been outstanding as a playmaker this season and has recorded at least nine assists in four games in a row, tying his longest streak of the campaign in that regard. The scoring numbers have been a bit inconsistent of late, but for the most part, Nembhard is also delivering strong scoring contributions as well as he's one of the go-to options on offense for a depleted Indiana squad. Nembhard is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.