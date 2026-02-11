default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nembhard has been ruled out Wednesday against the Nets due to lower back injury management.

The Pacers will be sitting multiple key players for the final game before the All-Star break. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring) also sidelined Wednesday, the Pacers will be left with Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson as their available options at point guard.

More News