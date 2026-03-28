Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Nembhard has appeared in four straight games but could be held out of Sunday's contest due to lower-back injury management. If he's ultimately ruled out, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be candidates for expanded roles, especially if T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is also downgraded from questionable to out.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Hands out 19 dimes in 34 minutes•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Available to play•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Back on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Available Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Monday•