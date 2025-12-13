Nembhard (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Nembhard is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 28 due to left calf soreness. If the point guard is ultimately ruled out, T.J. McConnell and Garrison Mathews are candidates for increased minutes, while Quenton Jackson could enter the rotation. Over his last five games, Nembhard has averaged 19.6 points, 7.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest.