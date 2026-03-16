Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Nembhard sat out Sunday's contest and could miss a second consecutive game due to a right calf contusion. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) started in Nembhard's place last time out, but with McConnell also listed as questionable for Tuesday, Kam Jones could see expanded opportunities if both guards are ultimately ruled out.
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