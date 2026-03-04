This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Iffy for Wednesday
Nembhard (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Nembhard sat out of Sunday's clash due to back soreness, but he's since been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday. He'll presumably be re-evaluated closer to tipoff to determine whether he can take the court in LA.