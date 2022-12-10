Nembhard fouled out of Friday's 121-111 victory over Washington after recording three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Nembhard failed to make an impact Friday, logging his worst scoring performance since Oct. 31 of any game he finished. With Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner back from injury, there certainly will be less usage to go around for Nembhard, however, he can be expected to perform better than he did Friday going forward.