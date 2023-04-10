Nembhard racked up 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 141-136 victory over the Knicks.

The 23-year-old rookie posted his best scoring performance since Mar. 22 while falling just short of his sixth double-double of the season. Nembhard failed to score in double digits only twice in the final 16 games of the season, and he'll head into 2023-24 as a key part of a young Pacers backcourt that also features Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.