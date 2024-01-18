Watch Now:

Nembhard is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Kings due to thoracic spine sprain.

It's unclear when Nembhard suffered his back injury, but it could keep him out of Thursday's contest. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) questionable, Indiana could be left short-handed in the backcourt against Sacramento.

More News