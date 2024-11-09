site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Late scratch Friday
Nembhard has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hornets due to left knee soreness.
Nembhard was initially announced in the starting lineup for this contest, but he's been scratched from the first unit due to this knee injury. Ben Sheppard will get the starting nod in his place.
