Nembhard accumulated 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 loss to the Warriors.

The 14 points were a team high for the Pacers, who were missing multiple starters including Pascal Siakam (rest), Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and Aaron Nesmith (forearm). Nembhard has scored in double digits with at least six assists in two straight games since returning from his own shoulder issue, and he's likely to continue seeing heavy usage while the backcourt remains shorthanded.