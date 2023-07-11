Nembhard recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-85 win over the Magic.
Nembhard led Indiana in points and assists in Monday's win. The 23-year-old guard started in 63 of his 75 appearances in 2022-23 and is looking poised to take the next step in his second season.
