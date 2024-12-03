Nembhard (knee) remains listed as questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto, but Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said he expects the guard to play, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Nembhard's inclusion on the injury report seems to be as a matter of precaution after he returned to action Sunday following a 12-game absence due to left patellofemoral inflammation. He started in Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies and was limited to 15 minutes, but he performed well during his time on the court, finishing with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Carlisle said he expects Nembhard to get more playing time Tuesday, though the coach didn't offer up a specific minutes target for the 24-year-old.