Nembhard (back) is likely to miss Wednesday's game versus Milwaukee, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle doesn't anticipate Nembhard's injury to last long, but it sounds like the team will exercise caution Wednesday. The good news for Indiana is that Bruce Brown could be ready to return from his knee issue. There will be more clarity when the Pacers release their injury report Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't return Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Picks up back injury•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Solid in double-digit win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Tallies season high as starter•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Starting against Orlando•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Cleared to play•