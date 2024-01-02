Nembhard (back) is likely to miss Wednesday's game versus Milwaukee, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle doesn't anticipate Nembhard's injury to last long, but it sounds like the team will exercise caution Wednesday. The good news for Indiana is that Bruce Brown could be ready to return from his knee issue. There will be more clarity when the Pacers release their injury report Tuesday evening.