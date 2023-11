Nembhard (back) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Hawks.

Nembhard missed his first game of the season Sunday due to lower back soreness and is in danger of missing a second straight game Tuesday. In his absence, T.J. McConnell, Jordan Nwora, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker saw increased roles, but Indiana also opted to utilize its second unit more after falling behind early to Orlando on Sunday.