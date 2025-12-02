Nembhard posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 33 minutes during the Pacers' 135-119 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

It was the sixth time in 13 regular-season games that Nembhard posted 20 or more points in a game, and he finished Monday's contest as the Pacers' second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (26 points). Nembhard is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 31.0 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 campaign.