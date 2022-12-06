Nembhard registered 31 points (13-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Golden State.

The 2022 second-round pick was on fire Monday and was also effective as a ball distributor, netting a season-high 13 assists.His production uptick is directly tied to Tyrese Haliburton's (groin) absence, so while we should see encouraging stat lines for Nembhard in relief, his numbers will drop back to earth when Haliburton returns, which should be sometime this week.