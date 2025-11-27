Nembhard had nine points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 97-95 loss to the Raptors.

Nembhard struggled to find any rhythm, shooting poorly from both the field and the charity stripe. While nights like this are to be expected from a player who has been thrust into a sizeable role, Nembhard remains a clear must-roster player across all formats. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 18.1 points, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.