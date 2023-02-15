Nembhard will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle has seemed to be searching for a working lineup all season, and he'll give T.J. McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton a chance to start together during the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break. Nembhard's shooting has been an issue this month, with the guard converting just 37.8 percent of his shots from the field, 31.3 percent of his threes and 66.7 percent of his free throws. In 11 appearances off the bench, he's averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.5 minutes.