Nembhard amassed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a quiet showing for Nembhard, but he maintained a sizable role even though T.J. McConnell had the hot hand off the bench. Nembhard is in a bit of a slump, posting averages of 8.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in nine March appearances.