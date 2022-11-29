Nembhard (knee) finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes in Monday's 116-115 win over the Lakers.

Though he came off the bench in his return from a four-game absence, Nembhard was included in the Pacers' crunch-time lineup and delivered the biggest moment of his young career. With the Pacers trailing by two in the closing seconds, Nembhard found an open spot on the three-point arc, took a crosscourt pass from Tyrese Haliburton and coolly hit a game-winning shot as time expired. With Chris Duarte (ankle) seemingly on track to miss the final five games of the Pacers' West Coast road trip, Nembhard should have a clear path to sizable minutes whether he or Aaron Nesmith start next to Buddy Hield on the wing.